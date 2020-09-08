WATCH: ND Governor Burgum briefing on COVID-19

Joe Radske,

September 8th, 2020 COVID-19 Press Conference – ND Joint Information Center

Posted by North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) at 3:30 p.m. today to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

