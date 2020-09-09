Police question claim that man was stabbed in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, ND – A man who police said was found with a stab wound in Moorhead early Sunday morning may not have been stabbed.

The 24-year-old man, from Moorhead, said he was stabbed in Valley City. Police said that they believed that the man had been driven to Moorhead by a friend.

Moorhead police notified police in Valley City, who discovered blood on Main Street.

But, Police Chief Phil Hatcher says the man who was injured is not cooperating and surveillance video showed no one else was at the location where the man claimed he was stabbed.