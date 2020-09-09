Social Distancing: Doing Birthdays During A Pandemic

How You Celebrate While Social Distancing

My birthday is coming up this Thursday, and if you had asked me six months ago, I wouldn’t have thought we’d still be in the middle of a raging pandemic. Usually I invite friends out to a restaurant or bar to celebrate, but with COVID…ehh…

So I was curious and asked how you guys have been doing birthdays.

Marisa has some clever ideas. She writes, “I don’t know if it’s clever… but we played Zoom bingo (dropping off Bingo cards and donuts before playing – dropped off prizes after playing).”

That’s super clever! And a great way to still be social while socially distancing.

Marisa also says she had a drive-thru pizza party for her son yesterday. Pizza always makes a birthday better.

Katie wrote, “I celebrated with a few friends on a patio… not clever but really nice to have some sort of socialization.”

And it’s easier to keep your distance when you’re outside. Thankfully it’s not getting too cold for that quite yet.

As for me, I’m getting out of Dodge and going camping, so you won’t see me for the next few days. I’m sure you’ll cope just fine.

But keep letting me know how you’re doing celebrations amid the ongoing pandemic. We’ve seen some pretty good ideas so far.

