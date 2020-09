Fargo Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Man

Tadd Johnson was last seen on August 15

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding 51-year-old Tadd Johnson.

He was last seen on August 15 leaving his great aunt’s home in Fargo.

Johnson is described as 5’9″, 165 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, please call the Fargo Police Department or text FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.