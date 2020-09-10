Hornbacher’s Donates Almost $100,000 To The Great Plains Food Bank

The donation is part of their Check Out Hunger Campaign.

FARGO, N.D- Hornbacher’s customers were able to give throughout July at checkout at all nine locations in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead.

The company donation breaks last year’s record by more than $23,500 dollars.

The money will provide almost 300,000 meals for those in need.

“It’s just another testament to the Fargo-Moorhead community. No matter what’s happening. Whether we’re being stressed ourselves with the pandemic or a bad economy, they are always concerned about their neighbor and making sure that we can provide food for everyone,” said the President of Hornbacher’s Matt Leiseth.

The campaign has raised over $6,000 dollars to benefit Great Plains.