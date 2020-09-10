YWCA of Cass-Clay hosts 2020 Women of the Year awards

FARGO, N.D. – YWCA’s Women of the Year 2020 event is underway, but this year it’s being held virtually.

29 women and THREE organizations were nominated and the winner will be determined by an independent panel of judges.

Some of the women nominated include Kari Bucholz of Haley’s Hope, Jeanine Larson from Berkshire Hathaway, and former City Commissioner Melissa Sobolik.

The event was originally scheduled to be in person in May, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus.

“Last year at YWCA in our emergency shelter, we provided about 23,000 nights of shelter to women and children,” said Julie Haugen, Chief Operating Officer of YWCA Cass-Clay, “Typically, Women of the Year and Chocolate Fantasy helps us raise the dollars to provide a large majority of those nights of shelter.”

Tickets to attend virtually cost $44 and can be purchased through the YWCA’s website.

You can also donate during the event and your donation will be matched by the Dakota Impact Foundation.