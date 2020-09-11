NDSU students and faculty along with area teachers can get tested for COVID-19 this weekend

FARGO, ND — The North Dakota Department of Health will hold a free COVID-19 testing event this Saturday.

The testing will take place at the NDSU Indoor Track, 1601 16th Avenue North in Fargo.

Testing is available to NDSU students , faculty and staff as well as K-12 teachers and staff.

There are also free events being held tomorrow in Bismarck and Dickinson.

Dickinson – Old Sanford Clinic 938 2 nd Ave W Open to the public – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (MT)

Bismarck – North Dakota Department of Health – Burlington Building 1720 Burlington Drive Open to the public – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



DETAILS: