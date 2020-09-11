NDSU students and faculty along with area teachers can get tested for COVID-19 this weekend

Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — The North Dakota Department of Health will hold a free COVID-19 testing event this Saturday.

The testing will take place at the NDSU Indoor Track, 1601 16th Avenue North in Fargo.

Testing is available to NDSU students , faculty and staff as well as K-12 teachers and staff.

There are also free events being held tomorrow in Bismarck and Dickinson.

  • Dickinson – Old Sanford Clinic
    • 938 2nd Ave W
    • Open to the public – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (MT)
  • Bismarck – North Dakota Department of Health – Burlington Building
    • 1720 Burlington Drive
    • Open to the public – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 DETAILS:

  • Pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov is recommended. If individuals have registered in the past, they don’t need to register again.
  • This event is open to all ages.
  • The event is free and health insurance is not processed.
  • Proof of residency is not required.
  • The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. The wait time will be longer.
  • Those with a positive test will be notified within 24-48 hours and those with a negative result will be notified within 72 hours.
  • The COVID-19 testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health and North Dakota National Guard.  All testing events can be found at www.health.nd.gov/testnd.

 

 

Categories: Community, Coronavirus-ND, Health, Local News, North Dakota News
