NDSU students and faculty along with area teachers can get tested for COVID-19 this weekend
FARGO, ND — The North Dakota Department of Health will hold a free COVID-19 testing event this Saturday.
The testing will take place at the NDSU Indoor Track, 1601 16th Avenue North in Fargo.
Testing is available to NDSU students , faculty and staff as well as K-12 teachers and staff.
There are also free events being held tomorrow in Bismarck and Dickinson.
- Dickinson – Old Sanford Clinic
- 938 2nd Ave W
- Open to the public – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (MT)
- Bismarck – North Dakota Department of Health – Burlington Building
- 1720 Burlington Drive
- Open to the public – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DETAILS:
- Pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov is recommended. If individuals have registered in the past, they don’t need to register again.
- This event is open to all ages.
- The event is free and health insurance is not processed.
- Proof of residency is not required.
- The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. The wait time will be longer.
- Those with a positive test will be notified within 24-48 hours and those with a negative result will be notified within 72 hours.
- The COVID-19 testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health and North Dakota National Guard. All testing events can be found at www.health.nd.gov/testnd.