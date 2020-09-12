North Dakota sets daily record for new COVID-19 cases and tests

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota’s daily positivity rate moved to just over 5% in Saturday’s report from The Department of Health.

Of the 9,603 total tests administered, 468 came back positive.

There have now been 15,151 positive tests.

Active cases climbed to 2,534 with 191 more reported.

Cass County saw 70 positive tests,Ward County 63 and Burleigh County 61.

The total number of deaths with COVID-19 in North Dakota is 167 with 3 reported Saturday.

Two were men in their 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Williams County with underlying health conditions was also in the report.

There was decline of cases currently hospitalized with the number dropping to 56 from 64.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,603 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

533,340 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

468 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

15,151 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.16% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,534 – Total Active Cases

+191 Individuals from yesterday

185 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

12,450 – Total recovered since pandemic began

56 – Currently Hospitalized

-8 individuals from yesterday



3 – New Deaths*** (167 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY