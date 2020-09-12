The City Of Horace Hosts Its Annual Bean Days With COVID-19 Guidelines

City officials say it was important to still be able to bring some sense of normalcy to the community.

HORACE, N.D.- The event included a 5K, vendor shopping, live music, parade, vintage vehicle show and fireworks.

Because of COVID-19, the city had to make some adjustments, including handing out masks, hand sanitizers and trying to space everyone as much as possible.

City officials say it was important to still be able to bring some sense of normalcy to the community.

“People are kind of suffering a little bit during this time, and we just wanted to bring a little bit of normalcy to the community and even if that’s coming out and seeing their neighbor who they haven’t seen by coming to the parade, then that’s what we’re happy to do,” said Communications Specialist of City of Horace Hannah Boor.

The event used to be a two-day event, but the city shortened it to just one day this year.