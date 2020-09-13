Vikings Fall In Season Opener

Minnesota dropped their third consecutive game to Green Bay in week one of 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The Minnesota Vikings will have to wait until week eight in Green Bay to get their first win since November of 2018 against the Packers, falling 43-34 in their week one opener. A late 24-point fourth quarter comeback was not enough due to a slow start.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was his MVP-like self, throwing for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns. 43 points was the most points allowed in mike Zimmer’s seven years as head coach. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was held to just five passes and 17 plays from scrimmage in the first half. Zimmer said creating better time of possession will be the focus moving forward.

“We went right down the field the first drive and then the next one was a safety and interception somewhere in there but just we just didn’t have the ball, we didn’t control the ball so that was typical one of the things were good at,” said head coach Mike Zimmer.

“You’re going to have some great drives and some that stall that’s just NFL football,” Receiver Adam Thielen says. “Now the kicker to that is learning how to come back from those bad drives. Lean from them on the sideline and then go make a couple plays.I think in this league a lot of the time it comes down to just making one play. One play that can get some momentum going.”

Two positives for the vikings heading into week two: running back Dalvin Cook ran for two touchdowns after signing a five year $63 million extension. Reciever Adam Thielen had two touchdowns and over one thousand yards receiving for the 11th time since 2018.

Next up, a road trip to Indianapolis to take on the colts, who also lost their week one match up to the Jacksonville Jaguars.