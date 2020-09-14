Microsoft in Fargo Confirms Employee Layoffs
A spokesperson would not say how many employees are affected
FARGO, N.D. — Microsoft lays off employees at its Fargo campus.
A spokesperson for the company would not say how many people were affected.
The company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington put out a statement that says, a small percentage of the employee base in Fargo was eliminated.
Microsoft says it reflects adaptions to business needs and does not change its commitment to having a company presence in Fargo.