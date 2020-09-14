Moorhead Passes Juneteenth Independence Day Resolution

Juneteenth Independence Day began as a holiday in Texas

MOORHEAD, Minn. — June 19th is now designated as Juneteenth Independence Day in Moorhead.

The City Council passing a resolution on the recommendation of the Moorhead Human Rights Commission from July.

While there have been previous Juneteeth events held in the city in the past, this is the first time it has been formally adopted.

The holiday is an observance of the end of slavery as part of the history and heritage of the United States.

“My goal, our goal, with this petition and my effort is to show our city leaders that I am not alone in this desire to have recognition for Juneteenth. It’s a day to celebrate freedom for all,” said Cani Adan of the Human Rights Commission.

