Fergus Falls Native Plans 2021 Comedy Show In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — If you need a few laughs in these crazy times you’ll want to get tickets to see Chad Daniels.

The Fergus Falls born comic who has appeared on “The Tonight Show”, “Conan” and other national shows will be appearing at Sanctuary Events Center.

Daniels is considered one of the most listened to comedians of all time.

He has close to one billion streams of his 5 albums to date.

You can catch his act on February 4, 2021.

Tickets run between $29 and $156.

They go on sale Friday morning at 10 at JadePresents.com.