Grand Forks Mayor rescinds emergency order regarding bar closing time

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski has rescinded his previous emergency order requiring liquor license holders to close at 11 p.m.

The emergency order will officially be rescinded at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mayor Bochenski said, “We’ve seen a consistent downward trend with our case numbers the past two weeks and the executive order was always intended to be temporary. Given the trends, I see this as a proper time to lift this restriction.”

Bochenski continues to encourage bars and restaurants to adhere to the 50 percent capacity guideline.