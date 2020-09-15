Grand Forks Mayor rescinds emergency order regarding bar closing time
The emergency order will officially be rescinded at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski has rescinded his previous emergency order requiring liquor license holders to close at 11 p.m.
Mayor Bochenski said, “We’ve seen a consistent downward trend with our case numbers the past two weeks and the executive order was always intended to be temporary. Given the trends, I see this as a proper time to lift this restriction.”
Bochenski continues to encourage bars and restaurants to adhere to the 50 percent capacity guideline.