Grand Forks Mayor rescinds emergency order regarding bar closing time

The emergency order will officially be rescinded at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Kendra Beneke,

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski has rescinded his previous emergency order requiring liquor license holders to close at 11 p.m.

Mayor Bochenski said, “We’ve seen a consistent downward trend with our case numbers the past two weeks and the executive order was always intended to be temporary. Given the trends, I see this as a proper time to lift this restriction.”

Bochenski continues to encourage bars and restaurants to adhere to the 50 percent capacity guideline.

