Moorhead Rotary Club Hosts Food Drive For Churches United

More than one hundred people stopped by the Moorhead Center Mall to donate items.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Russ Hanson grew up in a family that always lends a helping hand.

The positive influence that surrounded him through childhood drove him to eventually join the Moorhead Rotary Club.

“The community here as well as in other places has been very, very good to me, and this is one way that I can do something to help give back to the community,” said Moorhead Rotary Club member Russ Hanson.

More than ten years later and Hanson alongside the Rotary continue to impact the lives of the families across the metro and beyond through different events.

One of those is the food drive with Churches United providing donated food to the Dorothy Day Food Pantries.

After the success of their first event , The Club kicked around the idea of doing more food drives.

“This is our first of four for the rest of the year,” said Hanson.

Through these events they hope to continue helping to support those in the community suffering from food insecurity.

An effort that didn’t go unnoticed by Churches United.

“Fargo-Moorhead is just a generous community and I’m so pleased to be part of this community and to see who many people support. You know we have neighbors that are in need. They have food and shelter needs and to see these wonderful rotarians and community members that are dropping stuff today is just fantastic,” said Chief Development Officer of Churches United Brent Brandt.

Hanson says with COVID-19 the need only continues to grow.

“You have no idea how many people in this community really need this,” said Hanson.

The next drive will take place at the Moorhead Center mall on November 3.