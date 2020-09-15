Two Discovery Middle School students test positive for COVID-19

FARGO, N.D.–Two students at Discovery Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19.

School Officials were notified on Monday and immediately compiled a list of close contacts who may have been exposed to the students.

Students and staff identified as close contacts received a phone call. Anyone who did not receive a call was not defined as a close contact.

The school says close contacts include students and staff members who were within six feet of the students for at least 15 minutes in a classroom or other school space.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Fargo Cass Public Health are currently reaching out to close contacts to provide further information about next steps at preventing the spread of the virus.

Discovery Middle School says the two students’ COVID-19 cases are unrelated.

School officials have confirmed that the instructional plan level has not changed and the school will continue with its hybrid learning model.