U.S. Attorney’s Office reaches settlements with two Grand Forks restaurants

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota has reached settlement agreements with Joe Black’s Bar and Grill and the Hub Pub regarding allegations that the restaurants were violating the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

The ADA complaints alleged that both restaurants were not fully accessible to individuals with disabilities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office investigated and found that neither restaurant offered dining spaces or black jack gaming spaces to accommodate wheelchairs.

As part of the settlement agreements, Joe Black’s Bar and Grill and the Hub Pub will provide wheelchair accessible dining tables and gaming spaces. The Hub Pub will also provide signage to identify where its wheelchair accessible entrance is.

United States Attorney Drew H. Wrigley said, “The corrective measures agreed to by Joe Black’s Bar and Grill and the Hub Pub will give individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to enjoy two prominent downtown Grand Forks restaurants, as is required by the ADA. We hope other proprietors will proactively comply with this important civil rights law. Our Office remains committed to ensuring that individuals with disabilities will have full and equal access to places of public accommodation in North Dakota.”

Members of the public wishing to file a complaint alleging violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act can file a complaint at ada.gov or call 701-297-7400.