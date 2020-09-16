Clay County Sheriff On Possibly Moving Floyd Trials To Moorhead: “No Thanks”

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says “no thanks.”

The sheriff is reacting to comments made in Minneapolis last week during a hearing for the former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd that Moorhead might be a good location for a trial or trials.

Empting says he doesn’t have the staff to handle the number of people and potential protesters who might attend the proceedings.

He pointed out that there’s an elementary school across the street from the courthouse.

Dakota and Stearns Counties have been mentioned as other trial locations, should the judge decide to move the case out of Minneapolis.