Local Firefighters Arrive In Oregon To Help Battle Wildfires

Firefighters from Fargo, Grand Forks, Williston and Across Minnesota

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6

SALEM, OR — We are getting an update on the firefighting crews from North Dakota and Minnesota who are just arriving on the West coast to help fight wildfires.

The North Dakota Firefighting Task Force is near Selma, Oregon and assigned to the Slater-Devils-Fox fire on the Oregon-California border.

It is only about 10 percent contained and has already burned nearly 150,000 acres.

They will be working the night shift patrolling a small town and protecting structures.

Seven Minnesota fire departments left Fergus Falls yesterday to assist fire teams from all over the country in containing the deadly and damaging wildfires out west.