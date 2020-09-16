The Village Provides A Free Walk-In For Those Struggling During COVID-19

The service is available every Wednesday now through December 9th.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- The session is available in person or through zoom.

People may receive a mental health screening, referrals to services and other supports.

Those who do the in-person sessions will have to wait in their vehicle until they are called in.

For staff at The Village, it was important to be able to provide access to those struggling without them having to worry about cost.

“I have seen the impact it can have on a wide range of clients and people out in the community and I’m just excited to get the opportunity to make an impact,” said Licensed Counselor at The Village Kelsi McClaflin.

