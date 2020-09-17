Cass County Has Plenty Of Options For General Election Voting

FARGO, N.D. — You’ll have plenty of options to cast your ballot in the general election in Cass County.

Absentee ballots will be available starting next Thursday and should start arriving the first week of October.

They must be postmarked by November 2nd.

Or you can drop it off in the secure drop box by 5 p.m. that day outside the Cass County Courthouse.

Early voting begins on October 19th at a number of locations.

And for those who want to vote in person on election day, November 3, there will be 6 polling locations in the county.

They include: Ramada Inn, Fargodome, Fargo Civic Center and Hilton Garden Inn all in Fargo; DoubleTree Inn in West Fargo and Days Inn in Casselton.

Polls will be open between 7 and 7 on election day and a valid ID is required.