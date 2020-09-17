Fargo Man Faces Federal Charge After Pulling Gun On Officer

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man is indicted on a federal charge after pulling a gun on a police officer last week.

38-year-old Shawn Larkin is charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Larkin was pulled over around 1 a.m. last Wednesday for a suspended license and an open warrant.

During a scuffle, authorities say Larkin pulled out a loaded gun from underneath him and pointed it directly into the officer’s face with his finger on the trigger.

The officer was able to grab the gun and rip it out of Larkin’s hand.