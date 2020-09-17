Lincoln Elementary Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. — Parents and guardians of children who attend Lincoln Elementary in Fargo are being notified that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was in contact with other students and staff.

A list of close contacts of potential exposure has been gathered and those families were contacted.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Fargo Cass Public Health are now reaching out to close contacts to provide important information that is aimed to stop the spread of the virus.