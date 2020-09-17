Trump Stop Is Private Event, Democrat Leader Hopes It’s Not A COVID-19 Spreader Event

BEMIDJI, Minn. — When President Donald Trump arrives in Bemidji Friday afternoon, it’ll be a private event.

Those attending will need a ticket from the organizers to enter what law enforcement is calling the “exclusion zone”.

We talked to the majority leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives Ryan Winkler who is from Bemidji.

The Democrat doesn’t agree with the Republican president’s policies but he is encouraging everyone to vote.

“We see large numbers that have turned out for protest and rallies through the last several years, and I hope that the commitment in the street turns into commitment in the ballot box and younger folks show up,” said Winkler.

Winkler says he hopes the event in Bemidji doesn’t become a COVID-19 spreader event.