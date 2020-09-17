Weekend COVID-19 testing events scheduled in Grand Forks and Trenton

Both events are open to the public.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is hosting two testing events on Saturday, September 19 to accommodate for those who cannot attend weekday events.

The testing will take place at the Trenton Lake Recreational Area in Trenton and the UND High Performance Center in Grand Forks.

Testing in Trenton will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and testing in Grand Forks will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-registration for the events can be found here.