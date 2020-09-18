Cass County Highway Department Seeks Input About Change In Speed Limit

You can vote on the potential increase on the Cass County government website linked below

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — The new speed limit would increase from 55 to 65 miles per hour and would affect paved county highways.

A total of 134 miles of highway meet the safety requirements for the potential increase.

The Highway Department says the reason for the change is due to requests of rural residents who regularly use these roads.

“Our road advisory group requested we go and get some public input, so that’s what we’re looking for right now,” said Cass County Engineer Jason Benson.

Here is the link to vote on the potential increase on the Cass County government website.