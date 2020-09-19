Fargo Park Disctrict Kicks Off Fall In Fargo “Express” Style Due To COVID-19

Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask and social distance

FARGO, N.D. — The Fall in Fargo event looks different from other years, but families at Rheault Farm can still stroll through the pumpkin patch, as well as purchase one to take home.

Guests can take pictures with fall themed backgrounds and stop by a booth where they choose their favorite thing about fall.

A goose chase scavenger hunt is also part of the fun.

“It really is a great time to really celebrate that changing season. You know, focus on the big things that happen in the fall. We all are focused on summertime, and that goes away, and there’s fun things to do in the area in fall still too. You know, the cooler weather, football season coming back,” event specialist at Fargo District Park Jessica Korynta said.

The Fall in Fargo Express event will be going on Sunday, as well as next weekend.