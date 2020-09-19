The Arts Partnership brings chalk art to Red River Zoo visitors

FARGO, N.D.– The Arts Partnership hosted its annual ChalkFest at the Red River zoo.

Visitors at the zoo were greeted by local artists and their sidewalk drawings.

The zoo also hosted several musicians as part of their collaboration with The Arts Partnership.

The zoo says they host this event to encourage the community to support local art and local conservation.

Chalk was available for free to anyone who wanted to participate.

“I like to say that this is a stroller to wheelchair event. We make sure that if you want to put a piece of chalk in your hand and draw, there’s a space for you to do it,” said Arts Partnership President Dayna Del Val.

The Arts Partnership hopes to continue hosting this event in collaboration with the Red River Zoo.