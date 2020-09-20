Firefighters Answer The Call To Help Battle Wildfires On The West Coast

Wildfires in Oregon have burned at least 1 million acres and destroyed at least two thousand homes

Courtesy: Fargo Fire Department/Facebook

FARGO, N.D. — Firefighters from across North Dakota and Minnesota headed to Oregon this week to help fight wildfires.

The City of Fargo put out a brief video explaining how four of its members answered the governor’s call for assistance.

“After reviewing the request Gov. Burgum signed the authorization that allowed North Dakota resources to travel to Oregon,” said Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen.

“We talked to our personnel and put out a notification for the request that was there for personnel to be deployed for 18 days. We asked who would be available to go and we had about 25 personnel indicate that they would be willing and able to go.”

Crews also come from Grand Forks, Minot and Williston.

Minnesota has sent 29 firefighters and they are on the front lines of the Slater Fire, which is on the border of Oregon and California.

Some rainfall this weekend is a welcome relief for firefighters in Oregon.

As of now, all of the major fires are at least 10% contained.

They’ve burned at least 1 million acres and destroyed at least 2,000 homes.