Gigi’s Playhouse hosts virtual walk to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome

Walk goes online this year to support social distancing

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Gigi’s Playhouse walks every year to celebrate their loved ones with Down syndrome. Because of COVID-19, this year looks a little different.

Sydney Brantl’s family is walking a mile in their neighborhood to celebrate her and to raise money for Gigi’s Playhouse– an organization that they say means so much to them.

“It’s just a great place for kids to come and learn and is free to all families with somebody with Down syndrome,” says Sydney’s dad Steve.

The annual event is a way to earn donations, which helps Gigi’s Playhouse to provide their programs at no cost to families.

With having two other daughters, Steve says that the programs are a huge help for him and his wife– and, of course, for Sydney.

“Sydney has just changed all of our lives forever,” says her dad.

Although the fundraiser this year is virtual, it gives families the chance to spend time together, and to reflect on the impact of the reason they’re walking.

Next year’s Gigi Walk and Fest is scheduled for June 5th, 2021.