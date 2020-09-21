Fargo middle and high schools to transition to distance learning in October

The FPS Instructional Plan Committee will meet again on October 5.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools has announced that its middle and high schools will transition to distance learning October 5 through October 19.

The FPS Instructional Plan Committee met on Monday to discuss the rising COVID-19 cases and the recently released CDC indicators for risk of infection in schools. Based on a 14-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Cass County, the Committee decided to change the Instructional Level for the middle and high schools. FPS elementary schools will continue hybrid learning until further notice.

The Committee will meet again on October 5 to discuss the conditions required to return students to hybrid or in-person learning. FPS will work with Fargo Cass Public Health to determine if schools meet certain precautionary measures and if the number of cases in Cass County warrants a change in the Instructional Level.

FPS will attempt to provide families with a two-week notice prior to changing the Instructional Level, but may not be able to do so if COVID-19 numbers fluctuate drastically.