International travelers no longer required to quarantine in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakotans returning from overseas will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The North Dakota Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani lifted the order which was last amended on July 28.

Mariani said, “Lifting this order follows the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s important for North Dakotans to remember that individual countries may have their own restrictions that impact travel. Check with your destination’s Ministry of Health for the most up-to-date information.”

The State Health Department continues to urge North Dakotans to stay home if possible. Safety precautions should be taken if traveling is necessary.