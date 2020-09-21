Three COVID-19 testing events scheduled at UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is holding three testing events at the University of North Dakota in the coming weeks.

The events are scheduled on September 22 and September 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on October 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone ages five and older is welcome to get tested regardless of whether symptoms are present or not. Registration will be required prior to arriving at the event.

Those who have been identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 cases, but have not developed symptoms should still be tested.

Registration for the testing events can be found here.