Fargo Police seek help locating missing man

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man.

Police say Craig Rogers was last seen on September 17. He was driving two men to Belcourt in a red 1999 Saturn SL with Oregon license plate 653KYU.

Rogers is approximately 5’11”, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493.