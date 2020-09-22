Fargo Police seek help locating missing man

Police say Craig Rogers was last seen on September 17.
Kendra Beneke,

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man.

Police say Craig Rogers was last seen on September 17. He was driving two men to Belcourt in a red 1999 Saturn SL with Oregon license plate 653KYU.

Rogers is approximately 5’11”, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , ,

You Might Like