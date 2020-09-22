Governor Walz to continue Statewide Safe Learning Tour in Moorhead on Tuesday

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz will be making a stop in Moorhead on Tuesday as part of his Statewide Safe Learning Tour.

Walz will greet nutrition staff and visit with students and teachers at S.G. Reinertsen Elementary at approximately 11:15.

Moorhead Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak and S.G. Reinertsen Principal Josh St. Louis will join Gov. Walz as he thanks students and teachers for their continued dedication to safe learning.

Moorhead will mark Walz’s ninth stop on the Statewide Safe Learning Tour. Following Walz’s visit in Moorhead, he will travel to St. Cloud.