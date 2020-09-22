John Pence comes to Moorhead for Trump early voting campaign

Pence is also Vice President Mike Pence's nephew .

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Senior Advisor to the Trump Campaign and Mike Pence’s nephew John Pence makes a stop in Moorhead as part of an early voting push in Minnesota.

Pence talked with supporters encouraging them to get out and vote as well as to tell their family and friends to cast their ballots.

Pence says Trump will continue to put Americans first by providing more jobs, more security, and better education for the next generation.

“He’s standing up for buy American, hire American. You know, this is not a slogan to this president. It is a promise to be kept and President Trump will continue to stand for made in the USA policies,” says Trump Campaign Advisor John Pence.

After stopping in Moorhead, Pence headed to Fergus Falls and Morris.