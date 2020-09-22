Minnesota Firefighters Work Slater Fire in Oregon, Around 18% Contained

OREGON — Firefighters from our region continue to make headway on wildfires on the West Coast.

A crew of 29 members from seven departments across Minnesota are working to contain the Slater Fire in Oregon.

They are working on fire suppression, structure protection, hot spot recon and fire mop up.

As of Sunday, the Slater Fire is estimated at nearly 150,000 acres and around 18% contained.

Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management says crews have encountered many burned out structures and vehicles.

Crews from across North Dakota are also in the middle of a two week deployment to help with firefighting efforts out west.