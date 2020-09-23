379 Voters from 57 Counties Already Cast North Dakota Ballots

BISMARCK, N.D. — Votes for races in the general election in November are already coming in in North Dakota.

Last Friday, ballots were made available to military and overseas voters.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says as of Wednesday morning, 379 voters in 57 countries had already cast their ballot.

Jaeger says they were able to exercise their voting rights because of the state’s secure electronic ballot system created especially for them.

He calls It “one of the best in the entire country” and says it continues a commitment to military and overseas voters that dates back over 28 years.