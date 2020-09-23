All close contacts required to quarantine for 14 days following amended order

BISMARCK, N.D.–Anyone identified as a close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will now be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani amended the quarantine order on Wednesday. Previously, the order only required household contacts to quarantine.

Mariani said, “Whenever possible, all close contacts of individuals infected with COVID-19 should stay home for 14 days past the last day they were in contact with the person who tested positive. Individuals who are named as close contacts and comply with their quarantine are actively protecting older adults in their community. These are our parents and grandparents. Quarantine is not convenient, but it is necessary.”

The full quarantine order can be found here.