Loaded BB gun confiscated from Lincoln Elementary School student

The student has since been suspended.

FARGO, N.D.–Staff at Lincoln Elementary School confiscated a loaded BB gun from a student on Wednesday.

Upon arriving at school, the student reportedly notified a staff member that they had something in their backpack. The staff member then looked in the student’s backpack, saw the BB gun and immediately confiscated it.

A hallway was closed down in order for staff to quickly attend to the situation without alarming students and staff that were in their classrooms.

Fargo Public Schools says the student made no threats and accompanied staff to the office.

The student has since been suspended in order for the school to complete an investigation into the incident. Counseling will be available at Lincoln Elementary for any students or staff that may need extra support.