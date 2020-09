Moorhead DMV Set to Move to Moorhead Center Mall

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead DMV is moving to a new location.

It will set up shop in the Moorhead Center Mall.

The City of Moorhead says the move will happen around November 15.

The project’s funds are coming from the CARES Act.

The city says the new space will allow for more space and better social distancing.