Drekker Brewing Puts On Event To Raise Funds For Alzheimer’s

FARGO, N.D.- Drekker Brewing Company is hosting an event that supports the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of September being world Alzheimer’s month.

From four until ten people are able to stop by the Brewery to buy a beer.

The company will be donating a dollar from every pint to the Alzheimer’s Association.

They hope that through this event they are able to continue to raise more awareness and funding for research.

“One in five people struggle with Alzheimer here in the United States and it’s really important to find ways to protect those memories that we live our lives to build and lose them towards the end,” said Kyle the organizer Kyle Olson.

According to the Alzheimer Association, it is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S, and the fifth-leading cause of death for those ages 65 and older.