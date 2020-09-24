Fargo Jet Center celebrates 25 years of business

The company hosted a party and ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the milestone.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Jet Center was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Jim Sweeney as a startup.

The pair never imagined they’d see the kind of success they’ve had so far.

“We have been fortunate to have been named in the top 1% of aviation service companies around the world,” said President Jim Sweeney.

That good fortunate is a result of all that the Jet Center has to offer.

“The ability for us to provide all types of aviation services from flight schools to maintenance storage and then an air-tax or air-charter operation, we serve a really wide range of people and customers,” added Sweeney.

Those same people were in attendance to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary.

They got the chance to check out some of the jets available to fly in and to mingle with others who have experienced the stand-out work that is done at the jet center.

Duluth-based pilot, Gary Black has been doing business with the jet center for 23 years. He was eager to come out to show his appreciation.

“They are friendly at the front desk, they can come out to service you in any weather and they know how to treat northlanders right,” said Black.

Sweeney says he takes pride in serving pilots like Gary as well as the community in his hometown.

He credits the past 25 years of success to that community and all it has done.

“To grow business in North Dakota and Fargo is really fortunate,” said Sweeney. “We couldn’t have done what we have done anywhere else.”