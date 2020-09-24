Special Election To Be Held In Minnesota’s 2nd District After Candidate Dies

The 2nd District is currently served by Congresswoman Angie Craig, a Democrat

GOODHUE CO., Minn. — A Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District has died.

Adam Weeks was a farmer in Goodhue County.

A cause of death was not released.

Votes in the race will not be counted since state law says if a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day, a special election will be held for that office on the second Tuesday of February.

That gives the party time to find a replacement candidate.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says the special election will take place on February 9, 2021.

