Special Election To Be Held In Minnesota’s 2nd District After Candidate Dies
The 2nd District is currently served by Congresswoman Angie Craig, a Democrat
GOODHUE CO., Minn. — A Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District has died.
Adam Weeks was a farmer in Goodhue County.
A cause of death was not released.
Votes in the race will not be counted since state law says if a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day, a special election will be held for that office on the second Tuesday of February.
That gives the party time to find a replacement candidate.
Secretary of State Steve Simon says the special election will take place on February 9, 2021.
