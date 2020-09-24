VP Pence & Ivanka Trump Hold “Cops for Trump” Listening Session In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, are in Minneapolis to bring the Trump campaign’s message of law-and-order.

Pence and Ivanka taking part in a listening session at the InterContinental Minneapolis-St. Paul with “Cops for Trump”.

The group appeared on stage with President Donald Trump during a rally last year at the Target Center.

Minneapolis leaders asked for the Minnesota National Guard to assist local law enforcement during the visit.

Protesters took to the streets last night after no officers were indicted for shooting Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

They have had numerous protests over the death of George Floyd since May.

Riot-damaged businesses have gotten little relief from the government.

Minneapolis has announced a modest program to help businesses rebuild.

A $300 million proposal in the Democratic-led Minnesota House stalled because of opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Pence says there was no excuse for what happened to Floyd and that justice will be served.

“But there’s also no excuse for the rioting and looting and violence that ensued and those who engage in acts like these will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said the vice president.

He also slammed the Minneapolis City Council for attempting to dismantle the city’s police department.

Pence and Ivanka made a stop in Wisconsin before they headed to Minneapolis.

Ivanka is traveling to Winona, Minnesota on Friday for a conversation on President Trump’s America First agenda.