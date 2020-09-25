VA Healthcare Center opens new Resource and Referral Center in Fargo

FARGO, N.D– The VA Health Care System hosts a grand opening for its new Community Resource and Referral Center.

It was created to provide resources to veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless and those who are already homeless.

The facility has resources like a primary care clinic, food pantry, kitchen and computer lab.

The opening ceremony was attended North Dakota Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd.

“This is something that’s gonna be a foundational component in the way that we as a community serve our veterans as well as they served our country,” said Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd.

The center is in downtown Fargo and allows for partnerships with local community groups.