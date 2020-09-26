The F-M Community Marches Through Fargo To Seek Justice For Breonna Taylor

According to the organizers, over one hundred people attended the march.

FARGO, N.D.- The streets of Fargo were filled with protesters seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.

“They could have shot me. That’s why when I look at her, I put myself in her shoes. That could’ve been me dead,” said Black Lives Matter of Fargo-Moorhead Organizer Faith Dixon.

Emotions were high at Saturdays’ march as people sought justice for Breonna Taylor.

None of the three Louisville police Officers involved in her shooting were directly charged with her death.

“When I heard the Grand Jury verdict I was appalled, but not surprised,” said Black Lives Matter of Fargo-Moorhead Organizer Jamaal Abegaz.

Because he says they’ve seen it happen time and time again across all state lines.

“It happened in Baltimore, it happened in Florida, it’s happened in Louisiana,” said Abegaz

And even if the events don’t take place in Fargo, for them it’s important to march because:

“An injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere,” said Abegaz.

The march started and ended in Island Park, but not without making a stop and some noise at the Fargo Police department.

“Fargo Police are and have been engaged in a number of dubious practices,” said Abegaz.

Organizers say they don’t see marches losing momentum anytime soon, because for them, every incident that comes out propels the movement even more.

“More people are killed. That’s what keeps us out here. Unfortunately,” said Abegaz.

