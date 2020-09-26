Touchmark Retirement Community hosts annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Many of those in attendance say they walk to honor loved ones who have had the disease

FARGO, N.D.– The Walk to End Alzheimer’s went virtual this year, but one community is still honoring it in a meaningful way.

When the Alzheimer’s Association walk was moved online this year, the Touchmark Retirement Community decided they were going to find a way to still honor the cause.

Along with residents and staff, several members of the Fargo-Moorhead community also participated in the walk, such as Heidi Erdahl.

“This event is very precious to me. My mother suffered with Alzheimer’s,” said Erdahl.

She says that although the loss of her mother is something she deals with every day, she looks forward to the time of year when she can be around those with similar experiences to hers.

“It’s therapeutic to see all of these individuals, all of us walking together, it’s therapeutic,” Erdhal said.

And she isn’t the only one walking in memory of a loved one.

“One of my grandpa’s passed away from Alzheimer’s and the other grandpa is in a memory-care neighborhood,” said Touchmark employee Anna St. Amahl.

Anna St. Amahl is the Life Enrichment Director at Touchmark, and she wanted to honor those who have been affected by the disease.

“It’s huge for us to be able to do something like this because so many people have been touched by Alzheimer’s,” said St. Amahl.

The walk this year is raising money in hopes of finding a cure someday, as there currently are limited options for treatment.

“We want to do what we can to stop it so other people don’t have to suffer,” said Erdahl.

The Touchmark Retirement Community says they are glad to be hosting the walk this year and are thankful for the community’s support.

You can donate to the Touchmark Trekkers walking team on the Alzheimer’s Association website.