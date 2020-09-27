Democratic Chairman: Biden Has Better Plan For The Coronavirus

Tom Perez says he feels hopeful they're going to be able to win the state again this election.

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez says President Trump was unable to successfully address the coronavirus crisis during his visit to Minnesota.

He adds that he feels confident for the upcoming debate.

Perez says that Joe Biden has a better plan on how to handle the pandemic and get the economy back up and going.

“We are a nation divided. And we need a president who can heal. A president for everyone. As Joe Biden said, regardless of who you vote for, I will work to be your president,” said Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez.

The first presidential debate will be taking place on Tuesday night at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

You can watch it on KVRR.