Man Enters Grand Forks County During Walk From Fargo To Support Officers

Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. — A West Fargo man is walking from the Fargo Police Department to the Grand Forks Police Department to show support for another fallen officer.

Nick Barth left Fargo on Friday morning with the first sign he made to honor Officer Jason Moszer back in 2016.

He decided to walk to Grand Forks to show support for law enforcement and raise money for the Cody Holte Memorial Fund and the Fargo PD Badges of Unity Fund in Officer Moszer’s name.

He made it to Grand Forks County Sunday morning and was joined by fallen officer Holte’s widow, Mandy, and Sgt. Kelly McLean.

McLean was one of the officers fired on by a man they were serving an eviction notice to in Grand Forks in May.

Barth is also known for showing support for retiring Chief David Todd of the Fargo PD.